Long lines continue at NJ MVC centers months after reopening

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey residents are still experiencing long lines at Motor Vehicle Commission facilities months after they reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People bundled in blankets, sitting in lawn chairs could be see lined up outside the Lodi MVC center before sunrise Tuesday, some who said they had been in line since the evening before.

The scene has not changed much from early July when the centers opened again after being closed due to COVID-19.

All the MVC offices were essentially rendered helpless Monday when a statewide computer network connection issue prohibited staff from processing transactions.

Agency officials say the outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. and was resolved about four hours later.

Officials said a “vendor software issue” caused the problem, though further details were not disclosed.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed two new laws on Sept. 10 in an attempt to alleviate backups at MVC centers, however it is not clear if they are helping much.

One new law allows drivers to renew licenses using existing license photos. The second gives new residents double the allowed time, from 60 to 120 days, to get their licenses and registrations.

Another part of the new legislation, which takes effect Tuesday, created senior-only hours at MVC locations.

The senior hours will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for customers 65 and older, or those who can’t wear face masks for medical reasons. These hours are only for registrations and titles, not for any licenses.

The commission has continued to urge customers to use NJMVC.gov for transactions that do not require in-person appointments, such as renewing or replacing licenses and registrations, or changing their address and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.