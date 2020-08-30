Lawmakers say all students in New Jersey should be required to get flu shot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Students in New Jersey would be required to get a flu shot under a newly proposed bill in the state Assembly.

Coronavirus and the flu share many symptoms. Those similarities mean schools could have a tough time determining if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at a school or not.

“It is both reasonable and necessary for the Legislature to require children and students of all ages to be annually vaccinated for influenza, as a condition of their enrollment and continued attendance at a public or private school, preschool, child care center, or institution of higher education,” the bill reads.

How to tell if you have the coronavirus, the flu or the common cold

Democratic Assemblymen Herb Conaway, D-Burlington and Andrew Zwicker, D-Middlesex, introduced the bill on Aug. 25.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield urged Americans to get the flu shot.

Internist Dr. Niket Sonpal, who’s also a professor at Touro College, previously explained to PIX11 why getting a flu shot will be so important in the fall.

“We’re still dealing with coronavirus and now you layer on top of that the flu, it’s going to lead to a very catastrophic set up in which many hospitals and health care workers and health care institutions can become overwhelmed,” Sonpal said.

