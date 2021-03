A large fire ripped through an apartment complex in Somerville, NJ.

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — AIR11 was over the scene after a large fire burned through the roof of a New Jersey apartment complex Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the five-story Somerville Parc complex on James Street.

No injuries have been reported.