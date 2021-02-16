Large fire guts empty Newark warehouse building: officials

Firefighters battled a large fire that ripped through a Newark warehouse on Emmet Street in the New Jersey’s Ironbound neighborhood Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, officials said.

NEWARK, NJ — After a nearly five-hour battle, firefighters extinguished a three-alarm blaze that ripped through a Newark commercial building Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze burned through a large vacant warehouse at 221 Emmet Street, near the corner of Avenue C, in the city’s South Ironbound neighborhood, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose reported.

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson told PIX11 the first call came in around 5:37 a.m. and that the brick building was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The flames burned on all three floors of the building as approximately 90 firefighters responded, Jackson said.

Closer look at the scene in Newark @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/GbUKxb86e5 — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) February 16, 2021

Crews initially tried to attack the blaze from inside, but had to back off before surrounding the building with multiple hoses from outside, according to the chief.

Jackson said the roof of the building had collapsed and the building was structurally unsound.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the roof of the building just before sunrise.

A nearby building at 219 Emmet Street was exposed to the flames and also sustained fire damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire was considered under control around 10:15 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit, officials said Tuesday afternoon.