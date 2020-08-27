Large blaze burns through building in Paterson, NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — Firefighters battled a large fire in a New Jersey building early Thursday morning.

PIX11 was on the scene after the blaze ripped through a commercial building on Mill Street in Paterson just before 3 a.m.

The fire started in the building that houses a hair salon and reportedly spread to at least one building next door.

No injuries were reported.