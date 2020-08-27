Large blaze burns through building in Paterson, NJ

A large fire ripped through a building in Paterson, New Jersey, early Thursday, Aug. 26, 2020.

PATERSON, N.J. — Firefighters battled a large fire in a New Jersey building early Thursday morning.

PIX11 was on the scene after the blaze ripped through a commercial building on Mill Street in Paterson just before 3 a.m.

The fire started in the building that houses a hair salon and reportedly spread to at least one building next door.

No injuries were reported.

