Labor Day marks unusual end to a strange summer at the Jersey Shore

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Gorgeous weather at the Jersey Shore lured crowds to the beaches and boardwalks Monday, capping off the unofficial end to the most unusual summer in recent memory.

On the way into Asbury Park, New Jersey, flashing signs warned beach goers that badges may be sold out.

Not everyone was able to get onto the beach due to social distancing rules.

“I wish we came a little earlier so we could have gotten on that beautiful beach there,” said George McCauley, who instead walked the boardwalk with his family.

When the beach badge booth opened at 9 a.m., there was already a line in Asbury Park.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most beaches in New Jersey have limited the number of people allowed on the beach at one time.

Many people on the boardwalk wore masks as they walked around to buy a slice of pizza or some italian ice. Groups on the beach appeared to all be spaced apart.

Families who spoke to PIX11 said they’re planning to start school from home Tuesday.

“I’ll be teaching,” said Edgar Herrera, a father of three from Roselle Park.

Boardwalk businesses suffered through an abbreviated season. Restaurants and retailers opened up almost midway through their regular summer season, and eateries in New Jersey just opened indoors during the final holiday weekend of the summer.

“I can’t imagine,” said Herrera. “But you know, we’re all pulling through as a community together, Jersey strong.”

In advance of the holiday weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged residents to continue social distancing, to wear masks and to take precautions so as to not cause a spike as we head into the fall and winter flu season.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NYC's first Friday night of dining with 50% capacity in over a year

Indoor dining increase takes hold in NJ

Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

Undocumented workers rally for stimulus funds

Juvenile killed in dog attack, officials say

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday