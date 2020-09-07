Labor Day marks unusual end to a strange summer at the Jersey Shore

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Gorgeous weather at the Jersey Shore lured crowds to the beaches and boardwalks Monday, capping off the unofficial end to the most unusual summer in recent memory.

On the way into Asbury Park, New Jersey, flashing signs warned beach goers that badges may be sold out.

Not everyone was able to get onto the beach due to social distancing rules.

“I wish we came a little earlier so we could have gotten on that beautiful beach there,” said George McCauley, who instead walked the boardwalk with his family.

When the beach badge booth opened at 9 a.m., there was already a line in Asbury Park.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most beaches in New Jersey have limited the number of people allowed on the beach at one time.

Many people on the boardwalk wore masks as they walked around to buy a slice of pizza or some italian ice. Groups on the beach appeared to all be spaced apart.

Families who spoke to PIX11 said they’re planning to start school from home Tuesday.

“I’ll be teaching,” said Edgar Herrera, a father of three from Roselle Park.

Boardwalk businesses suffered through an abbreviated season. Restaurants and retailers opened up almost midway through their regular summer season, and eateries in New Jersey just opened indoors during the final holiday weekend of the summer.

“I can’t imagine,” said Herrera. “But you know, we’re all pulling through as a community together, Jersey strong.”

In advance of the holiday weekend, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged residents to continue social distancing, to wear masks and to take precautions so as to not cause a spike as we head into the fall and winter flu season.

