Knife-wielding man shot by police in Jersey City, officials say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A knife-wielding man was shot by police in Jersey City on Friday, according to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office.

Police were called to Hopkins Avenue, near Palisades Avenue, around 6 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated person fighting, officials said on Saturday.

Officers who responded to the scene encountered an unidentified man armed with a knife, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The suspect disregarded multiple commands to put the weapon down and lunged at officers after he was pepper sprayed, officials said.

That’s when a police officer opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the prosecutor’s office. The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspect was charged on Saturday with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the prosecutor’s office.

