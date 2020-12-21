Juvenile charged in NJ freight train crash that left 1 dead

PISCATAWAY, N.J.— Authorities in New Jersey have charged a juvenile driver in a crash with a freight train that killed a passenger.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County said the motorist tried to drive through a railroad crossing that was working properly in Piscataway on Nov. 19.

The juvenile’s vehicle was hit by the freight train.

A juvenile passenger died at the scene.

Authorities have charged the motorist with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, causing a death while driving unlicensed and aggravated assault.

The juvenile’s name has not been released and authorities have not released the name of the passenger.