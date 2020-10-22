Judge tosses Trump challenge to NJ mail-in ballots

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to stop New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp’s opinion released Thursday was foreshadowed when he rejected the GOP’s request for an injunction to stop the program on Oct. 6.

In a court filing last month, the campaign said the state’s ballot procedures violated the Constitution and opened the door to widespread voter fraud, including that ballots mailed after Election Day would be counted.

Shipp wrote Thursday that the fraud claims rest on “highly speculative fear.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately comment.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted on Thursday that over two million New Jerseyans have sent in mail-in ballots, over 50% of the ballots cast in the 2016 Presidential Election.

MAJOR NEWS: Over TWO MILLION New Jerseyans have already cast their ballots – 51% of the total cast in 2016.



Democracy at work!#Vote2020 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 21, 2020