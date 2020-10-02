Joe Piscopo, Rik Mehta say Trump looked normal at fundraiser

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, comedian Joe Piscopo arrives at Church of the Immaculate Conception prior to funeral services for New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra in Montclair, N.J. Piscopo told The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that President Donald Trump seemed completely normal at his Thursday night fundraiser in New Jersey, going as far as calling Trump “energetic.” Trump announced in an early Friday morning tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Comedian Joe Piscopo and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rik Mehta both told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump seemed completely normal at his Thursday night fundraiser in New Jersey, going as far as calling Trump “energetic.”

Trump’s doctor reported Friday that the president was “fatigued.”

But Piscopo, of “Saturday Night Live” fame, said he’s never seen the president “more on top of his game” than the night before.

Mehta called him “charismatic, energetic and jovial.”

White House officials said Friday evening that Trump will spend a few days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of precaution.

