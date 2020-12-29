Joe Louis Clark, NJ principal who inspired ‘Lean on Me,’ dies at 82

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Clark

Eastside High School Principal Joe Clark is pictured during a rally by students to support him at the Paterson, N.J., school, Dec. 21, 1987. Clark has threatened to ask for a transfer if he cannot retain control of school policies in a dispute with the school board. (AP Photo/Peter Cannata)

PATERSON, N.J. — Joe Louis Clark, the principal at Paterson, New Jersey’s Eastside High who inspired a major motion picture, died Tuesday at the age of 82, his family announced.

A longtime resident of South Orange, Clark retired to Gainesville, Florida. He was at home and surrounded by his family when he succumbed to his long battle with illness on Tuesday.

Born in Rochelle, Georgia, on May 8, 1938, Clark’s family moved north to Newark when he was six years old.

Clark was known as the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods at Eastside inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” starring Morgan Freeman as Clark. The film won two NAACP Image Awards.

“Joe Clark left his indelible mark on public education by being fiercely devoted to the students in his care,” Paterson Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said in a statement. “He demanded more from his students because he believed they could achieve more than what was expected of them. And with his bullhorn and baseball bat, and Joe Clark courageously stood in the way of anyone who dared to try to lure a young person down the wrong path.”

After he retired from Eastside in 1989, Clark worked for six years as the Director of Essex County Detention House, a juvenile detention center in Newark.

Predeceased by his wife, Gloria, Clark is survived by his three children.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker