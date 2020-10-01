Jobless claims in New Jersey climb 10% over last week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Labor officials say 27,000 people sought unemployment benefits last week in New Jersey, a 10% increase compared with the week before.

The state Labor Department said Thursday it was the second week in a row the jobless claims rose.

Officials have said the spiking claims stem from the coronavirus outbreak, though last week’s increase was due to the increase in people applying for a federal benefit to help workers not eligible for regular unemployment.