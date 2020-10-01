Jobless claims in New Jersey climb 10% over last week

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — Labor officials say 27,000 people sought unemployment benefits last week in New Jersey, a 10% increase compared with the week before.

The state Labor Department said Thursday it was the second week in a row the jobless claims rose.

Officials have said the spiking claims stem from the coronavirus outbreak, though last week’s increase was due to the increase in people applying for a federal benefit to help workers not eligible for regular unemployment.

