Jersey City marks 1 year since terrorist attack on Jewish market that left 4 dead

Moshe Deutsch, Mindy Ferentz, Miguel Douglas and Det. Joseph Seals, four people killed when two shooters opened fire in Jersey City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City paused to mark the one-year anniversary of a hate-fueled attack that killed a police detective and three people in a Jewish market.

“It seems like it was yesterday,” said Chief Mike Kelly of the Jersey City Police Department. “It seems like it was day ago that we were in the middle of a gun battle.”

Officials gathered for a ceremony Thursday morning honoring Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals at the cemetery where he was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2019, during a chance meeting with assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham.

The pair then then drove to the kosher market in the city’s Greenville section where they fatally shot three people.

The victims were 33-year-old store owner Mindy Ferencz, her 49-year-old employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and 24-year-old customer Moshe Deutsch.

Both attackers were killed by police amid the anti-Semitic attack.

Authorities later said notes and online posts by Anderson and Graham reflected a hatred of Jews and law enforcement.

Victoria Robbins was there that day picking up her daughter from the nearby school.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I thought we were at war.”

Our hearts are heavy today and with Jersey City as we mourn one of the darkest days in our state’s history and the innocent lives lost a year ago.



Let’s honor them and their memories by standing up together against anti-Semitism and hate in all of its ugly forms. pic.twitter.com/0ZQKZgoEBn — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) December 10, 2020

“The painful memories of last year linger for all of us,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a Twitter video Thursday calling on residents and officials to be more responsible in their rhetoric. “We all need to denounce hateful speech wherever we confront it,” he added.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop spoke to PIX11 about what has happened since the attack ahead of Thursday’s memorial service.

Mayor Steven Fulop talks Jersey City terror attack one year later