Jersey City issues boil water advisory for all residents until Saturday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Jersey City, the city and mayor announced Friday.

Residents are asked to boil water for consumption through 5 p.m. Saturday as testing citywide continues, according to the city’s Twitter page.

An irregularity in water was observed near Christ Hospital Thursday, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Although it subsequently tested OK, the city has been advised to implement a boil advisory out of an abundance of caution.

