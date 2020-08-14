Jersey City issues boil water advisory for all residents until Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Jersey City, the city and mayor announced Friday.

Residents are asked to boil water for consumption through 5 p.m. Saturday as testing citywide continues, according to the city’s Twitter page.

We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing – Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020

An irregularity in water was observed near Christ Hospital Thursday, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Although it subsequently tested OK, the city has been advised to implement a boil advisory out of an abundance of caution.