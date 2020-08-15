Jersey City boil water advisory lifted

New Jersey

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY — A boil water advisory was lifted for Jersey City, the city announced Saturday.

“We are relieved to announce that the boil water advisory is hereby officially lifted and the Jersey City potable water is in fact clean for consumption,” the city said in a tweet.

“Additional water quality samples from the distribution network taken on August 14 confirmed that the drinking water quality meets all regulatory requirements and it is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water,” said New Jersey SUEZ in a statement. “Sample results were processed through a certified laboratory and results were verified by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.”

Residents were asked to boil water for consumption through 5 p.m. Saturday as testing citywide continues, according to the city’s Twitter page.

An irregularity in water was observed near Christ Hospital Thursday, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Although it subsequently tested OK, the city had been advised to implement a boil advisory out of an abundance of caution.

PIX11 News’ Kristine Garcia contributed to this story.

