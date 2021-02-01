Jackpot! $33.2 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ — A New Jersey store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $33.2 million, lottery officials said Sunday.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan 30, drawing were: 01, 02, 07, 52 and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 04 and the Multiplier number was 03, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #165, 250 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls in Morris County. That retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot winner should sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said.

“We recommend contacting a financial advisor and an attorney before reaching out to Lottery officials at 1-800-222-0996 to arrange to file a claim for this jackpot prize,” Carey said.

In addition to the jackpot, more than 25,000 lottery players in New Jersey took home an estimated $149,202 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

