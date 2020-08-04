Isaias’ high winds damage restaurants, falling trees hit homes, cars and people in New Jersey

A woman shuts her eyes as she struggles to make her way into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during heavy winds, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Atlantic City, NJ. Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast, including New Jersey, on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane along the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

NEW JERSEY — Isaias ripped through New Jersey Tuesday causing property damage and injuries.

On Main Street in Belmar, a downed branch hit a woman and child. They were taken to the hospital and are OK, Senior Belmar Borough Business Administrator Ed Kirschenbaum said.

A tree fell onto a house in Belmar on 11th Avenue.

In Long Branch, a home under construction collapsed under the weight of the winds, causing property damage to a home next door.

Restaurants tried to hold on to their outdoor dining tents and furniture. Outside a diner in Long Branch, employees frantically grasped the lines of a large outdoor dining tent; the wind almost ripped it away.

Some outdoor dining tents were ripped to pieces at popular Belmar bar and grill D’Jaisome.

“It’s been a rough year, because we just got open,” said owner, Frank Sementa. “Getting open was a big expense. Now, we’ll have to put it back together again.”

Belmar’s Business Administrator reported beach erosion, trees into cars, power lines and houses.

Further inland in Wall Township, roads were shut down as streetlights lost power.

Inside a grocery store, and at many other homes and businesses in the area, it was lights out.

“People are out shopping, relatives of ours, and they said while they were in the store the electricity went out,” said Doug Sohns, who was on vacation in Belmar.

In some spots, officials were worried about flooding. In Oakland, residents were concerned about the Ramapo River where it meets Crystal lake. It’s a spot that has had major flooding in the past.

“We are in between the lake and the river and that’s why I came home a little early to make sure everything was ok,” Oakland resident Joe Marscovetra said.

But both bodies of water stayed within their banks.

Borough of Oakland Mayor Linda Schwager kept an eye on power outages as the storm’s winds picked up.

“We have so many beautiful trees and that’s really the troublesome thing. Are the branches falling? Are the limbs falling? Will they hit the electrical lines?” Schwager said.

Early Tuesday evening, utility company Orange and Rockland reported more than 4,900 customers without power in Oakland alone.

“I didn’t think we were going to lose power, but it could be a lot worse,” Marcos Thomas said. His power went out mid-afternoon.

Orange and Rockland reported that just after 5 p.m. Tuesday more than 123,000 customers within its entire New York and New Jersey service area were without electricity.

In Newark, officials warned drivers to avoid flooded streets. Crews will work through the night to restore power and remove downed trees and wires.

Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a State of Emergency in New Jersey.

A trained spotter saw an apparent tornado in the Cape May County community of Strathmere, the National Weather Service said. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage, although some trees were reportedly knocked down.

The storm disrupted ground travel across the state. New Jersey Transit suspended all rail service Tuesday afternoon due to overhead wire and signal issues, and downed trees blocked lanes on the Garden State Parkway in Upper Township and the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison.

A 35 mph speed restriction was in effect at the George Washington Bridge due to high winds, and NY Waterway ferry service was suspended at noon.

Newark Liberty International reported some flight cancellations Tuesday morning, but the airport was experiencing only minor departure and arrival delays by afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The state’s utilities were reporting more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity Tuesday afternoon. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

Weather forecasters were predicting 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph.

Motorists were told to stay off the roads unless “absolutely necessary.” The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles.

All state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home.

Murphy said he was hoping the day would mostly be a “washout.”