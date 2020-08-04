Isaias causes damage in NJ towns, over a million without power

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J.— In the wake of so many storms, New Jersey residents are often wading through flooded streets.

But Tuesday’s weather system skipped the wave of precipitation and instead sent powerful winds through one New Jersey town after another.

Down trees, blocked roadways and for over a million residents, like Dr. Jane Miller of Englewood, no power.

“You can say it’s quite pretty but it looks like a stage set,” she said. “Luckily nobody was hurt. We need the power back because we have no power.”

All she could tell herself was that others have it worse.

In nearby Woodland Park, another large tree was turned up at its roots. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“I was preparing to make tea and I heard a large boom,” said resident Phillip Hagelheimer. “I rand out and I saw that the tree was laying on my house.”

In Little Falls, downed power lines burned on the ground, a visible reminder of just how quickly Tropical Storm Isaias moved through our area, only to leave behind blue skies and a dark, powerless night.