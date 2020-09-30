Investigation into Black man found hanging in NJ park determined suicide: prosecutor

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A man found hanging from a tree at a New Jersey park has been determined to be a suicide, Morris County Prosecutors said Wednesday.

On June 28, law enforcement found 20-year-old Washington Township man Amanual “Amani” Kildea hanging from a tree just off of a hiking trail at Morristown’s Lewis Morris Park after a 911 caller had found him.

First responders found Kildea’s body in a near seated position at the base of a tree, with a rope wrapped around

his neck. The rope was connected to the tree approximately six-and-one-half feet from the ground and Mr. Kildea’s body was partially suspended several inches off the ground, according to authorities.

Morris County Prosecutors say there were no indications of a struggle observed at the scene. A subsequent investigation Kildea’s wallet and cell phone to be in his pocket. Other personal items, including a laptop and backpack, were neatly placed near Kildea’s body.

Investigators also found Kildea’s car located in a parking lot at the park.

Further investigation by county prosecutors confirmed that Kildea had purchased the rope used in this incident from a Morris County home improvement center earlier on the day he was found and that he was alone at the

time of purchase.

Additional investigation revealed evidence that Kildea had “conducted multiple internet searches related to suicide” on that same day.

Prosecutors say there’s no evidence of criminality nor any connection between Kildea’s death and any other person or group. The county’s medical examiner determined his death a suicide, not identifying any trauma to Kildea’s body that was inconsistent with the manner in which he died.