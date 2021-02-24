Inmate at NJ prison with ‘ugly history’ hospitalized

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Edna Mahan

FILE – This photo from Monday June 21, 2004, shows inmate Mary Tobin walking a puppy down a cell block hallway at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, N.J. Three prison guards are charged with misconduct stemming from a violent attack on at least six female inmates at the prison, including one who was punched 28 times and pepper-sprayed, New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

TRENTON, N.J.— An inmate at New Jersey’s only women’s prison was hospitalized after being pushed into a wall by guards just weeks after other officers were charged with misconduct.

That’s according to the woman’s attorney and a hospital spokesperson, who spoke to NJ.com.

The attorney and spokesperson say Rae Rollins, a transgender woman and inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, was taken to the hospital Thursday, treated and released after the guards pushed her into a wall.

The news publication reports she was treated for a concussion and a hand injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

