Illegal bar and gambling operation busted in Newark: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities busted an illegal bar and gambling operation in Newark Saturday night, officials said.

Police were called to the Portuguese Soccer Club, located at 215 Wilson Ave., around 10 p.m. following complaints of illegal alcohol and gambling, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Inside, investigators found about 50 people drinking alcohol, playing cards and using gambling machines, according to Ambrose. There was also a fully stocked bar offering a variety of beer, wine and liquor, he said.

Detectives arrested three men — José DaSilva, 53; Victor Pereira, 61; and Byron Barraza; 31, each from Newark — in connection with the illegal operation.

More than $6,800 in proceeds from the illegal sale of alcohol and cash from the gambling machines, as well as 403 bottles of alcohol, were confiscated, Ambrose said.

DaSilva, the manager, was unable to present paperwork for selling alcohol, according to Ambrose.

DaSilva and Pereira each face charges of maintaining an unlawful liquor establishment, possession of alcohol, illegal sale of alcohol and possession of gambling devices. Barraza faces a charge of aiding and abetting.