‘I just want him home’: NJ veteran pleads for safe return of puppy

NEW JERSEY — Two weeks have passed since a New Jersey veteran’s puppy went missing and the 24-year-old man just wants his dog safely returned home.
Apollo, a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois, went missing at Ideal Beach in Middletown, NJ on Aug. 9, owner Jrluis Ruiz said. Ruiz believes Apollo may have been stolen.
“To whoever has him, I just want him home,” Ruiz said. “You can keep the reward.”
Apollo is a service dog in training for Ruiz. A friend gave Ruiz the puppy as a gift over the Fourth of July weekend.
“Apollo is more then a pet and 100 times more then a best friend,” Ruiz said.”Apollo felt like a son to me and is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Ruiz launched a Facebook page to help find Apollo. He also started a GoFundMe to increase the reward for Apollo’s return.
Apollo is brown and black with pointed ears.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ruiz here.