'I just want him home': NJ veteran pleads for safe return of puppy

New Jersey

ApolloNJDog

Apollo, a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois, went missing at Ideal Beach in Middletown, NJ on Aug. 9, owner Jrluis Ruiz said. Ruiz believes Apollo may have been stolen. (Jrluis Ruiz)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Two weeks have passed since a New Jersey veteran’s puppy went missing and the 24-year-old man just wants his dog safely returned home.

Apollo, a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois, went missing at Ideal Beach in Middletown, NJ on Aug. 9, owner Jrluis Ruiz said. Ruiz believes Apollo may have been stolen.

“To whoever has him, I just want him home,” Ruiz said. “You can keep the reward.”

Apollo is a service dog in training for Ruiz. A friend gave Ruiz the puppy as a gift over the Fourth of July weekend.

“Apollo is more then a pet and 100 times more then a best friend,” Ruiz said.”Apollo felt like a son to me and is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Ruiz launched a Facebook page to help find Apollo. He also started a GoFundMe to increase the reward for Apollo’s return.

Apollo is brown and black with pointed ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ruiz here.

ApolloTheDog
Apollo’s owner has asked for help finding him. (FIND Apollo/Facebook)

