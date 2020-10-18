Hunters kill 328 bears in NJ, more than in all of last year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Hunters killed a total of 328 bears in the first segment of New Jersey’s black bear hunt, more than were bagged during last year’s entire hunt and in what could be the final year for the hunt.

The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife said 42 bruins were culled on Saturday, the sixth and concluding day of the hunt.

Hunters had been restricted to using archery for the first three days, but starting Thursday they were also allowed to use muzzleloading rifles.

The hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

