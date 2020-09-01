Hundreds without masks attend NJ pool party; police charge homeowner

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police broke up a pool party with hundreds of maskless attendees on Sunday in Gloucester Township, officials said.

Security at the Jarvis Road home told officers it was a family party, police said. There were 250 to 300 attendees. They told police they’d been charged $100 to $150 admission fee to enter the pool party.

Homeowner Lionel Mincey, 56, was issued citations for noise violation, maintaining a nuisance and littering.

The police investigation into charges for violation of Governor Phil Murphy’s Executive Order on social distancing is ongoing, officials said Tuesday.

Police also issued 25 parking summons after they spotted vehicles blocking resident’s driveways and stop signs.

Gov. Murphy previously attributed many coronavirus cases in New Jersey to parties.

“We believe that some of this increase is attributable to the number of indoor house parties we’ve been seeing across the state. Indoor gatherings are not safe,” he said.

