Hundreds gather at ‘Jersey Shore’ house for party held by popular YouTubers: reports

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Large crowd dispersed at Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights

Twitter video from user @PastryChefTracy shows a crowd of hundreds being dispersed by police at the famous “Jersey Shore” house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Monday night, Sept. 14, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — Police in Seaside Heights had their hands full Monday night, doing crowd control to break up hundreds of young people partying at the infamous “Jersey Shore” house.

The large gathering at the famous MTV reality-show property was hosted by popular YouTube stars the Nelk Boys, NJ.com reported.

The Nelk Boys are a trio known for pulling extreme pranks and stunts for their videos.

Clips from the YouTubers’ Instagram account – which boasts more than 3 million followers – showed throngs of fans cheering and crowding Monday afternoon outside the Jersey Shore house reportedly rented by the trio.

Police and security are seen trying to keep the crowd at bay, with most young people seen in the videos not wearing masks.

Video posted to Twitter by user @PastryChefTracy shows hundreds of people streaming out of the property as police surrounded the area Monday night.

With more than 5 million followers on YouTube, the Nelk Boys are extremely popular, but also controversial.

According to Buzzfeed News, YouTube temporarily demonetized their account earlier in September for throwing parties at Illinois State University. Video showed students at the parties not wearing masks or social distancing.

PIX11 reached out to Seaside Heights Police but has not yet heard back.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hundreds rally in NYC against anti-Asian hate crimes; NJ Rep. Kim details son facing bullying

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

New Jersey hopes for increase in vaccine supply as cases stay high

Booker, other NJ lawmakers call for gun reform

Rutgers University to require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants