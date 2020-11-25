Hudson County lawmakers approve 10-year contract with ICE in reversal

JERSEY CITY — Hudson County freeholders voted Tuesday to continue the county’s working relationship with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, approving a new 10-year contract to house detainees from both New Jersey and New York City in their prisons.

The decision came at a meeting after what immigrants’ rights groups described as 10 hours of public comments condemning the contract renewal.

For the last two years, immigration advocates have been pushing Hudson County executives to end its relationship with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, commonly referred to as ICE, specifically no longer housing immigration detainees at the Hudson County Jail.

“It’s terrible that six freeholders chose to ignore the clear and powerful message from community members, advocates, and former detainees to end the ICE contract once and for all,” stated Nicole Polley Miller, legal services director for American Friends Service Committee’s Immigrant Rights Program (AFSC.) “I hope their unconscionable decision will mobilize Hudson County residents to choose local leaders who are more reflective of the community’s values in future elections.”

Charlene Walker is Executive Director of Faith in New Jersey.

“This system, completely, is borne out of white supremacy and there’s a lot to be told that we, as a country, continue to incarcerate Black and Brown people.”

Hudson County officials say there are only 97 detainees currently being held at the jail.

During a conversation with a Hudson County spokesman, there was no mention of race; instead the rationale for supporting a continuing relationship with ICE, by holding immigration detainees in a local county jail comes down to finances.

“There’s a misperception of what’s going on here,” Hudson County Spokesperson Jim Kennely told PIX11 news. “The pandemic changed the county’s financial situation and in fact, the county is now looking at a tax increase. We are now not where we expected to be.”

The boon to keeping the relationship running was too much to pass up.

“Closing the jail to holding immigrants meant an additional $5 million in lost funding, including possible layoffs,” Kennely continued. “So ending the ICE relationship would be a mistake right now. That said, circumstances may change in the future, the goal is to exit this eventually.”

For Walker, that answer tells her all she needs to know.

“Honestly, we can say it’s profits over people.”

The vote was 6-3 in favor of the contract. All nine freeholders in Hudson County are Democrats who ran unopposed in the November general election, in a county that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in by a higher margin than any other New Jersey county.

AFSC called the decision “disturbing,” especially considering the pandemic. Tuesday, ICE confirmed that five inmates and five employees each tested positive for COVID-19 at a facility in Elizabeth in nearby Union County.

In 2018, Hudson County adopted a resolution displaying a willingness to terminate the immigration detention contract. PIX11 News reached out to several other Hudson County officials for comment.

“Last night’s complete disregard for our country’s democratic processes was appalling and disappointing. I was on the call since 1 p.m. and was still denied my right to participate in this process as an immigration attorney, individual who has family directly impacted by incarceration and deportation, and longtime Hudson county resident,” said Joelle Lingat, detention attorney at AFSC. “It is necessary now more than ever to responsibly end the ICE contract at Hudson County Correctional Facility and the only one with the power to do that now is County Executive Thomas DeGise.”

DeGise was not in attendance at the Tuesday meeting, according to Gothamist.