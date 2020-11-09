House fire burns through 3 homes in Passaic, NJ, authorities say

New Jersey

  • Passaic house fire AIR11
    AIR11 over a house fire that spread to two other homes in Passaic, New Jersey on Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020, officials said.
  • Passaic 3-alarm house fire in New Jersey
    Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire in a home on Jackson Street in Passaic, New Jersey, early Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
  • Passaic three-alarm house fire in New Jersey
    Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire in a home on Jackson Street in Passaic, New Jersey, early Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PASSAIC, N.J. — Firefighters in New Jersey battled a blaze that ripped through multiple homes on a residential street early Monday, according to fire officials.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. for a fire in a home on Jackson Street in the city of Passaic, Fire Captain John Kayowyk said on the scene.

The three-alarm fire eventually spread to two houses on both sides of the original home, authorities said.

AIR11 was over the scene Monday morning and showed the roofs of two of the homes had appeared to collapse.

One firefighter was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Officials said about 22 people were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters were still on the scene operating as of 6:30 a.m.

