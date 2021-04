A water main break flooded Hudson Street in Hoboken on Jan. 16, 2021, according to SUEZ Water NJ.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A water main break flooded streets in Hoboken Saturday morning, officials said.

A crew is at the scene on Hudson Street, between 11th and 12th streets, and repairs on the 12-inch pipe are underway, according to SUEZ Water NJ.

“We thank you for your patience as we work as safely and as quickly as possible to complete these necessary repairs,” SUEZ Water NJ said in a tweet.

Free water is being offered to affected residents at 1110 Hudson St.