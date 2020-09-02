Hoboken sues big oil for ‘recklessly deceiving’ the public about climate change

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced the City of Hoboken filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Hudson County against Exxon Mobil and other major oil companies, including the American Petroleum Institute, for allegedly spreading decades of misinformation related to climate change and the devastating impact it has had on Hoboken and other cities.

“Big oil companies have been profiting to the tune of billions of dollars at the expense of the health and safety of the public,” said Mayor Bhalla. “Their own scientists literally predicted – decades ago – the disastrous impacts of climate change.”

Hoboken joins 19 other cities, states and counties across the country that have also sued big oil. The lawsuit will be waged at no expense to taxpayers, but will seek millions in damages.

The mayor says sea levels in the city of Hoboken have already risen one foot and the city has spent $140 million combating it.

A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute disagreed.

“The record of the past two decades demonstrates that the industry has achieved its goal of providing affordable, reliable American energy to U.S. consumers while substantially reducing emissions and our environmental footprint. Any suggestion to the contrary is false,” said API Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso in response to the lawsuit.

A copy of the full complaint is available here.