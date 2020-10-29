Hoboken reports highest 1-day case total since April

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOBOKEN — With coronavirus cases on the rise again, one of New Jersey’s biggest cities is warning that it reported a 1-day case total at close to peak levels.

Officials from the city of Hoboken told PIX11 News that they reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That’s the highest 1-day total since April, when the virus was at the peak levels in the Garden State and New York.

Hoboken is implementing a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and beginning Thursday night, a midnight curfew goes into effect, shutting down bars, and cracking down on house parties.

The state reported an additional 1,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 234,547.

The state has reported a death toll of 14,539 since the start of the pandemic.