Hoboken reports highest 1-day case total since April

HOBOKEN — With coronavirus cases on the rise again, one of New Jersey’s biggest cities is warning that it reported a 1-day case total at close to peak levels.
Officials from the city of Hoboken told PIX11 News that they reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That’s the highest 1-day total since April, when the virus was at the peak levels in the Garden State and New York.
Hoboken is implementing a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and beginning Thursday night, a midnight curfew goes into effect, shutting down bars, and cracking down on house parties.
The state reported an additional 1,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 234,547.
The state has reported a death toll of 14,539 since the start of the pandemic.