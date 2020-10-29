Hoboken Council meeting meant to ban house parties amid COVID rise canceled due to Zoom problems

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOBOKEN — The wheels of government came to a screeching halt Thursday evening in Hoboken, where a scheduled, special virtual meeting of the city council to vote on an ordinance banning house parties after midnight did not happen.

The reason? Not enough council members dialed into the Zoom call meeting for reasons unknown.

Making matters worse, the failure to “Zoom Launch” comes just before the Halloween weekend, which Councilman Phil Cohen says is traditionally a busy one for house parties, just as COVID cases are on the rise.

“It’s really incredibly disappointing,” said Cohen. “It’s important to note that yesterday that we did tally 17 positive COVID tests, the most that we’ve tallied since April and the Police Chief Ferrante was at the meeting that you saw tonight was ready to talk about it, because he wants to have the ability to issue up to a $1,000 ticket to stop these super spreader events from happening.”

In New Jersey as cases rise, several towns are shutting down restaurants, bars and nightclubs early to the frustration of establishment owners.

In Hoboken, bars must close at midnight beginning Thursday night going into Friday. Hoboken City Council will have to wait until next week to address house parties.