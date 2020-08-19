Hoboken attempts to enforce mask mandate with ordinance

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Even with a statewide mask mandate in effect in New Jersey, not everyone has been on board.

It’s prompted officials in Hoboken to propose an ordinance that would allow them to issue hefty fines on repeat offenders.

Taking a stroll down Washington Street in Hoboken, face coverings are a dime a dozen. But take a walk down to the waterfront and it’s not always the case.

In an effort to keep coronavirus cases where they are — under control — the Hoboken City Council is set to vote on a new ordinance that will impose a $250 fine on anyone not wearing a protective face covering when social distancing is not possible.

“We don’t want to give back the gains that we’ve made,” said Councilmember Phil Cohen. “And we want to make sure people understand that the pandemic is not over.”

Cohen is sponsoring the legislation which he says will function more as a tool to educate offenders, where warnings will first be issued and fines will follow suit.

“It’s one thing to tell people don’t do it and we’ve been saying it for months,” added Cohen. “It’s another thing to tell people don’t do it and if you do it it could cost you $250. We want people’s attention on this.”

While residents may not love it, they understand that these are times for serious measures.

“You know, I hate tickets because this town is already too many tickets. But it’s a serious thing,” said one resident.

The city recently surveyed residents about the proposed legislation. Of the 3,661 who responded, 51% supported the fine, while 40% were against it.

More specifically, the survey found that 70% of the high risk population which included seniors and those with underlining health conditions would feel safer if an ordinance went into effect.

Resident Joshua Sotomayor Einstein is among those not on board.

“This is a power grab,” he said. “It’s virtue signaling and it’s distraction politics. Hoboken has a $20 million budget hole they don’t ever want to talk about and so they’d rather scare people some more in an already scary situation than actually talk about the real issues.”

If the ordinance does get passed by the city council Wednesday night, Mayor Ravi Bhalla says he will sign it into law.