Help sought ID’ing woman found dead near Elizabeth, NJ railroad track in June

Composite sketches of a woman found dead in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 11, 2020, are pictured, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

ELIZABETH, NJ — A composite sketch of a woman found dead near a railroad track in Elizabeth back in June was released Friday, along with images of a vehicle “of interest” in the case.

Officials have not been able to identify the woman whose body found found along a railroad track off the 300 block of Port Avenue on June 11, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was described by the office as Black and/or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender build, double piercing on each ear, standing about 5 feet 6 inches, and weighing approximately 125 to 140 pounds.

She had short hair and may have worn a wig or other head covering, the office speculated.

A vehicle of interest in the case is also sought, prosecutors said. It was described as a light-colored Toyota Highlander with brightly polished rims and a roof rack, and a model year between 2000 and 2006.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or New Jersey State Police Detective Aileen Clowes at 609-960-6960. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Do you recognize this individual? @NJSP, @EPDNJ, and UCPO are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this young woman, found deceased along railroad tracks in Elizabeth in June of this year. https://t.co/PLX57uHruc pic.twitter.com/GljunrD4lq — Union County Prosecutor’s Office (@UCPONJ) November 27, 2020