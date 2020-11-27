Help sought ID’ing woman found dead near Elizabeth, NJ railroad track in June

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
elizabeth new jersey NJSP unidentified woman

Composite sketches of a woman found dead in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 11, 2020, are pictured, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

ELIZABETH, NJ — A composite sketch of a woman found dead near a railroad track in Elizabeth back in June was released Friday, along with images of a vehicle “of interest” in the case.

Officials have not been able to identify the woman whose body found found along a railroad track off the 300 block of Port Avenue on June 11, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was described by the office as Black and/or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years of age, with a slender build, double piercing on each ear, standing about 5 feet 6 inches, and weighing approximately 125 to 140 pounds.

She had short hair and may have worn a wig or other head covering, the office speculated.

A vehicle of interest in the case is also sought, prosecutors said. It was described as a light-colored Toyota Highlander with brightly polished rims and a roof rack, and a model year between 2000 and 2006.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or New Jersey State Police Detective Aileen Clowes at 609-960-6960. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

Discovering your dharma and hidden talents

Actresses Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones talk new series 'Delilah'

Cuomo harassment allegations: Attorney explains what to do during unwanted advances

How the Pandemic may have affected your credit score

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Councilmember Mark Levine talks vaccine distribution disparity