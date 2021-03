A Port Authority police officer saved a hawk stuck inside the Exchange Place PATH station in Jersey City, New Jersey on Dec. 18, 2020, officials said.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Port Authority police officer in New Jersey is being hailed a hawk hero.

PAPD officer Jordan Gonzalez received a call just before 2 a.m. on Friday from a PATH Train Master who reported a large bird in distress in the track area near Exchange Place, officials said Saturday.

Gonzalez was able to safely capture the hawk and brought it to the Journal Square hub, where animal control picked it up, officials said.