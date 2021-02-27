Gas prices up in NJ, around nation amid refinery outages

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather-Gas Prices

Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pours gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Gas prices are still on the increase in New Jersey and around the nation amid longer-than-expected refinery outages on the Gulf Coast following a winter storm.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.81, up eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.52 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.69, up nine cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC