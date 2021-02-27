Gas prices up in NJ, around nation amid refinery outages

Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pours gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Gas prices are still on the increase in New Jersey and around the nation amid longer-than-expected refinery outages on the Gulf Coast following a winter storm.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.81, up eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.52 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.69, up nine cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.