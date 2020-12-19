Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation with higher demand

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation amid increased demand before the holidays.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.32, up four cents from week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.21, up five cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say higher crude oil prices also were a factor in the increase.

