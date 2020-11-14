Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation as demand increases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and around the country due to increased demand, but analysts expect that to slacken in some places as the end of the year approaches.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.19, up a penny from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.13, up two cents from the previous week.

Despite a potential increase in demand over the holiday season, analysts expect demand to weaken as the year’s end nears amid new restrictions in some states due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.