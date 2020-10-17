Gas prices rise a bit in NJ, dip a bit across nation

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices rose a bit in New Jersey but dipped a bit across the nation as a whole over the last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.24, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.17, down a penny from the previous week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.65 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas prices are decreasing nationally as demand ebbs due to fewer road trips being taken in the fall.

