Gas prices rise a bit in NJ, dip a bit across nation

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Seattle gas station’s hilarious signs make filling up more fun

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices rose a bit in New Jersey but dipped a bit across the nation as a whole over the last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.24, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.17, down a penny from the previous week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.65 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas prices are decreasing nationally as demand ebbs due to fewer road trips being taken in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Jersey City public schools reopen Thursday

NJ doctor breaks down new CDC guidelines on masks outdoors

Newark honors 102-year-old resident

Essex County ends contracts with ICE

Serial killer ‘haunted’ by NJ teens he tortured for 3 days in 1974

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss