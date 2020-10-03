Gas prices increase in NJ, remain flat across the nation

Gas prices dropped to $3.17 at a Speedway station in Kokomo, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013. Local gasoline prices are swinging up and down ever more drastically, a result of a national fuel system that is operating with a shrinking margin for error. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have increased in New Jersey but stayed flat across the nation as a whole.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, up four cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.19, unchanged from the previous week, despite a slight uptick in demand.

Analysts say demand is expected to decline as fall progresses and drivers take fewer roads trips.

