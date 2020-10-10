Gas prices increase in NJ, dip across nation as a whole

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have increased in New Jersey but dipped across the nation as a whole as lower demand compensated for a decrease in domestic stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.23, up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.54 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.18, down a penny from the previous week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say prices are likely to decline with a drop in demand as fewer road trips are taken in the fall.

