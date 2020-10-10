Gas prices increase in NJ, dip across nation as a whole

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have increased in New Jersey but dipped across the nation as a whole as lower demand compensated for a decrease in domestic stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.23, up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.54 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.18, down a penny from the previous week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say prices are likely to decline with a drop in demand as fewer road trips are taken in the fall.

