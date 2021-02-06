Gas prices increase again in NJ, around nation

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased again in New Jersey and around the nation as a whole despite lower demand as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.58, up three cents from a week ago.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.45, also up three cents from last week.

Analysts expect higher crude oil prices and an increase in crude utilization to help keep prices at the pump higher throughout the month.