Gas prices hold steady in NJ, dip around nation at large

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices held steady in New Jersey but dipped a bit around the nation as a whole as demand continued to fall.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.28, the same as last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.14, down a penny from the previous week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.

