Gas prices go up in NJ, rise around nation at large

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and increased by a greater amount around the nation at large despite declining demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.55, up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.56 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.42, also up three cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.49 a gallon a year ago at this time.