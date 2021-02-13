Gas prices go up again in New Jersey, around nation at large

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices went up again in New Jersey and around the nation at large due to higher crude oil prices and a slight increase in demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.65, up seven cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.49 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.50, up five cents from last week.

Drivers were also paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.