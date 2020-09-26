Gas prices drop more in NJ, tick up across nation overall

by: Associated Press

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey but ticked up across the nation on average.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.17, down two cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.19, up a penny from the previous week, amid a slight increase in demand and a decrease in gasoline stocks.

Analysts say prices could climb if demand continues to grow, but that will depend on whether road travel and road trips pick up as the fall progresses.

