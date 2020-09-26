Gas prices drop more in NJ, tick up across nation overall

Gas prices dropped to $3.17 at a Speedway station in Kokomo, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013. Local gasoline prices are swinging up and down ever more drastically, a result of a national fuel system that is operating with a shrinking margin for error. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dropped further in New Jersey but ticked up across the nation on average.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.17, down two cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.19, up a penny from the previous week, amid a slight increase in demand and a decrease in gasoline stocks.

Analysts say prices could climb if demand continues to grow, but that will depend on whether road travel and road trips pick up as the fall progresses.

