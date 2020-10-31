Gas prices drop in NJ, around nation amid lower demand

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Seattle gas station’s hilarious signs make filling up more fun

Car filling up gas at a gas pump in Delaware in 2011.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have been dropping in New Jersey and around the country, and analysts say they expect the decline to continue.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, down two cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.14, also down two cents from the previous week.

Analysts say U.S. drivers should expect pump prices to keep dropping this fall amid abundant supply due to lower demand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

NJ easing COVID restrictions to the delight of Friday night bar patrons

NJ relaxes more COVID restrictions

Montclair kids of all ages fight for skate park

NJ reopening: Bar seating, buffets and dance floors return Friday

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss