Gas prices drop in NJ, around nation amid lower demand

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have been dropping in New Jersey and around the country, and analysts say they expect the decline to continue.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, down two cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.14, also down two cents from the previous week.

Analysts say U.S. drivers should expect pump prices to keep dropping this fall amid abundant supply due to lower demand.