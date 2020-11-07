Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around country

by: Associated Press

Posted:
TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices continue to decline in New Jersey and around the country due to decreased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.18, down three cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.11, also down three cents from the previous week.

Analysts say the national gas price average hasn’t been this low to start November since 2004, and if crude oil prices continue to decline, the national average price could drop below $2 a gallon before the end of the year.

