Freehold looks to make up ground in NJ sports betting race

This Oct. 24, 2020 photo shows the exterior of the Freehold Raceway track in Freehold, N.J. Freehold has become the third New Jersey horse track to offer sports betting, and it joins eight Atlantic City casinos in doing so. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Slow out of the gate as New Jersey sprinted ahead in the nascent U.S. sports betting market, Freehold Raceway is hoping to catch up to the pack as the latest entity in the state to offer it.

The oldest harness racing track in the U.S. is the third track in the state to take legal sports bets, joining eight of the nine Atlantic City casinos.

But it faces several hurdles, including the sizable lead its competitors have.

New Jersey casinos and tracks have been offering sports betting since June 2018, a month after the state won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for legal sports betting in any state that wants it.