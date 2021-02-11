Woman arrested after 12-year-old foster child found tethered to a fan with chains, padlocks in Newark

Police arrested Wanser Brown on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after officers found the boy in a Clinton Avenue residence on Wednesday morning. (Newark Department of Public Safety)

NEWARK, NJ — A 12-year-old foster child was confined to a bedroom and tethered to a fan by chains and padlocks in Newark, officials said Thursday.

Police arrested Wanser Brown, 66, on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after officers found the boy in a Clinton Avenue residence on Wednesday morning.

The boy was evaluated at a hospital and released to the custody of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

The Special Victims Unit of the Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will handle the investigation

