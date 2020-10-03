Former NJ Gov. Christie checks self into hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Governor Chris Christie addresses the audience on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is checking himself into a hospital Saturday after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

The governor cited a history of asthma for checking into Morristown Medical Center despite saying he was “feeling good.”

Christie assisted President Donald Trump with debate preparations earlier this week.

Trump is being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Hospital after announcing early Friday that he and first lady Melania had tested positive.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie tweeted Saturday morning.

I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent well wishes in a statement.

“Tammy and I continue to keep Governor Christie in our thoughts and prayers,” he said. “We all know he is a fighter and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

